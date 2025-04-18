CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 608.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CTS by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Further Reading

