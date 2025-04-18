DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autodesk in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $7.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.86. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $385.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.59.

Shares of ADSK opened at $259.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

