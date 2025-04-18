DA Davidson Comments on Workday’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the software maker will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $221.02 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.84 and its 200 day moving average is $252.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $1,607,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,556,522. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

