DA Davidson Has Negative Outlook for Apple FY2026 Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $7.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.31. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $196.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.