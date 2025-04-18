DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NVIDIA Earnings

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.