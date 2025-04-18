DA Davidson Weighs in on Domo’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Domo in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst A. Platt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domo’s current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domo’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

DOMO opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Domo has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $276.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $502,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,900. The trade was a 196.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 781,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,216. The trade was a 18.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

