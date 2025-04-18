Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 26.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $71.94 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,037.50. The trade was a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,257.36. This trade represents a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $5,501,324. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

