Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN opened at $41.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 1,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

