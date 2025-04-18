Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Doximity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $2,119,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1,440.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

DOCS opened at $53.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $85.21.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

