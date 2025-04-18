Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DYN. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760 in the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DYN opened at $8.17 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.