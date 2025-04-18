Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

