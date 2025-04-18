Elite Life Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elite Life Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.6% of Elite Life Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.89.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

