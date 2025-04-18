Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 84,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Embraer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Price Performance

Embraer stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

