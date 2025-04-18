Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,665 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Solventum worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 24.08.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

