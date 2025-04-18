Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,795 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,148.88. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRVA opened at $23.68 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

