Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,688 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

GEMD stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

