Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 71,532 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,532 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after acquiring an additional 820,513 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 180,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 451,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 84,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

