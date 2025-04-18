Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,222 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
