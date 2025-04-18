Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,117 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of AECOM worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AECOM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

