Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 42,271 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 637,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 197.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 190,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 207,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

