Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,660 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.72% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,389,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,494,000 after buying an additional 958,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,526,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,233,000 after buying an additional 159,538 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 164,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter.

FLQM stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

