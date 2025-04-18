Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.85% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Forty Two & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST opened at $74.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

