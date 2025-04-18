Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,969,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,309 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after buying an additional 393,630 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $59.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

