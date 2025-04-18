Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 510,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.64%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.