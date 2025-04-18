Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.43. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $147.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
