Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 204.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,675,659.05. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 191,209 shares in the company, valued at $16,723,139.14. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $54,235,012.

Shares of ALAB opened at $58.96 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.08.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

