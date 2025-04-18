Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 24.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,177.28. The trade was a 39.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

