Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 805.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Credit Acceptance worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6,314.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $472.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.73. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $409.22 and a fifty-two week high of $614.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,698.64. This represents a 49.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.