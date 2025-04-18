Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,492,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.51 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

