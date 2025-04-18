Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.73 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,517,000 after purchasing an additional 102,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,636,000 after buying an additional 163,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diodes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 608,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,387 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,461. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

