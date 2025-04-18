Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.76%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

