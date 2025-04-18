Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

