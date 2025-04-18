Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 133.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $52.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

