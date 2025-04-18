Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 31,186 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

