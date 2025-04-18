Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 31,406 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Avista worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,855,000 after buying an additional 327,535 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 538,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avista by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,886.25. This trade represents a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

