Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,584 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of ACI Worldwide worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,652,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,095,000 after buying an additional 459,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,193,000 after buying an additional 85,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $75,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01.

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.