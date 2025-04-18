Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $221.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.46. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.68 and a 12 month high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

