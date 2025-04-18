Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 328,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,310 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 8,651.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 120,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,601,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,245,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after acquiring an additional 453,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 339.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 251,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 194,477 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYL opened at $34.15 on Friday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

