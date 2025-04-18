Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Regal Rexnord worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $235,188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after purchasing an additional 363,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after buying an additional 247,673 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 884,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 232,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,325,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

