Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 13,459.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $148,857,000. Amundi lifted its position in Bunge Global by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,476,000 after buying an additional 490,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after buying an additional 191,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 184,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 134,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $78.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $114.92.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

