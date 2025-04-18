Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

