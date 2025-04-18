Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 58,482 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,401,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 103,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 368,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

