Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $745.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

