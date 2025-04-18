Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Five Below worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 47.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $154.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

