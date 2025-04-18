Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,746 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Valvoline worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $54,114,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 766.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 644,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 570,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $17,340,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,156,000 after purchasing an additional 439,809 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,577,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,067,000 after buying an additional 349,778 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.