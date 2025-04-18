Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,253 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Helmerich & Payne worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.
Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne
In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of HP stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
