Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,382 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,008,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,080,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,685,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Celestica by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 388,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,883,000 after acquiring an additional 250,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $6,707,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at $67,776,924.18. This trade represents a 9.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,170,944.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,608,649.66. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 934,381 shares of company stock worth $116,673,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.