Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,177 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $47,757,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,937,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $8,341,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 225,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

