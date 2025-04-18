Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,317 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Baird R W cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

ITCI opened at $131.87 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.09 and a fifty-two week high of $131.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

