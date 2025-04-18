Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 262,811 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

